Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces gun down three militants amid search operation in Shopian

Security forces on Tuesday said they had gunned down three militants in a gunfight in Kashmir’s Shopian, achieving a hard-fought success for the first time in three weeks against militants after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Security forces have launched several combing operations across Jammu and Kashmir in the last three weeks and arrested thousands to glean information about the terrorists involved in the April 22 massacre.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police spokesperson said two of the three Lashkar militants killed in the exchange of fire in Shopian were identified as top Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Sajad Ahmad Kuttay and Adnan Shafi. The identity of the third is being ascertained.

Sources said the trio were not involved in the Pahalgam attack.

The houses of Kuttay and Shafi in Chotigam and Wanduna Melhora villages of Shopian were allegedly blasted by the forces along with several others in what was seen as a reprisal for the Pahalgam carnage.

Officials said a cordon and search operation was launched in Shukroo Keller based on a specific input about the presence of militants in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at the forces, who retaliated.

In a post on X, the army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said: “On 13 May 2025, based on specific intelligence of a #RashtriyasRifles Unit, about presence of terrorists in general area Shoekal Keller, #Shopian, #IndianArmy launched a search and destroy operation. During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire and fierce firefight ensued, which resulted in elimination of three hardcore terrorists.”

An official said Kuttay had joined the terror ranks in March 2023 and was a “Category A” militant and a top commander of the Lashkar and its affiliate, The Resistance Front.

He said Kuttay was involved in several terror attacks, including the killing of a BJP sarpanch at Heerpora on May 18 last year.

Shafi had joined Lashkar in October 2024 and was a “Category C” militant. He was reportedly involved in the killing of a non-local labourer at Wachi in Shopian on October 18 last year.

Posters announcing a reward of ₹20 lakh for information about the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack have surfaced in different parts of Shopian district.

Written in Urdu, the posters seek the help of people in tracking the terrorists and state that those who killed “the innocents do not have a place in our country”.

A day after the Pahalgam attack, the police had announced a bounty of ₹20 lakh for information leading to the neutralisation of the terrorists responsible for the massacre.