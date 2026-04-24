Jammu and Kashmir police arrest 4 overground workers after LeT module bust

Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested a woman and three other alleged overground workers in connection with the recent busting of an interstate militant module.

Early this month, the police had said they had arrested two Pakistani Lashkar militants who were on the run for the past 16 years, along with their three alleged Kashmiri associates.

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Police officers then said they busted a major interstate Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) module and apprehended the five in searches conducted in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. The officials had identified the lead catch as Pakistani militants Abdullah alias Abu Huraira and Usman alias Khubab, both listed militants in Jammu and Kashmir belonging to the A+ category.

In a statement on Thursday, the police said they arrested four overground workers from the Hazratbal area of the city here on Wednesday night.

They identified the overground workers as Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Bashir Ahmad Bhat and Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, all residents of Hazratbal.

The woman was identified as Shazia Mohammad, a resident of Hazratbal as well.

The police said a hand grenade, 15 AK-47 rounds, four mobile phones and some cash were recovered from their possession.

“A case has been filed against them under various sections of the UAPA and Arms Act,” the police said.