MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 19 February 2025

Jammu and Kashmir: Court hands 14-year jail term to faith healer for sexually abusing children

The chief judicial magistrate of Sopore, Mir Wajahat, had on Monday convicted self-proclaimed faith healer Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh under Section 377 of the Ranbir Penal Code for sexually abusing minors

Muzaffar Raina Published 19.02.25, 07:09 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A court in Jammu and Kashmir has awarded a 14-year jail term to a faith healer convicted of engaging in unnatural sex with multiple children.

The chief judicial magistrate of Sopore, Mir Wajahat, had on Monday convicted self-proclaimed faith healer Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh under Section 377 of the Ranbir Penal Code for sexually abusing minors.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the court handed a jail term of 14 years to Sheikh and slapped a fine of 1 lakh on him. The case, which involves systemic abuse of children under the guise of spiritual healing, had shocked Kashmir when it first surfaced nine years ago.

The prosecution had accused Sheikh of manipulating “minor victims by instilling fear of supernatural harm” and “coercing them into repeated unnatural sexual acts”.

“The prosecution has established all ingredients of the offence beyond reasonable doubt…. The defence has failed to create any substantial doubt that would merit an acquittal,” the court order said.

RELATED TOPICS

Child Sexual Abuse Jammu And Kashmir
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

The EC cat & mouse: Supreme Court 'priority' eye on beat-the-clock pick Gyanesh Kumar

Rahul had presented a dissent note on the appointment of the CEC before the Supreme Court could take up the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the 2023 law
Mamata Banerjee.
Quote left Quote right

Had PM Modi taken responsibility, the deportees from US could have returned with dignity

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT