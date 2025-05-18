J&K campuses demand CISF shield in the wake of India-Pakistan conflict

The Union government has come under pressure to accede to the demand of some central educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir to hand over campus security to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the wake of the India-Pakistan conflict.

Currently, private agencies manage campus security in Jammu and Kashmir.

The education ministry has forwarded the requests of the central educational institutions to the home ministry, which makes decisions on CISF deployment.

The CISF is usually responsible for the security of central government offices, airports, seaports, Metro facilities and some industrial units.

Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh got CISF cover a few years ago but found it financially unsustainable after the government asked it to bear all expenses, including the salary of the CISF personnel, and provide them with accommodation, two officials in the education ministry said.

Over the last few years, several central institutes in Jammu and Kashmir

have sought CISF shield because of threat perception, an official said.

“The education ministry cannot take any decision on such matters. The issue has been referred to the home ministry, where it is pending. Given the conflict between India and Pakistan, the demand appears to be justified. The CISF is better equipped to handle any emergency than the private security personnel,” the official said.

Another official said Pakistani drones had come dangerously close to IIT Jammu

and IIM Jammu, located close to Nagrota, before they were shot down by the Indian armed forces.

An official of the Central University of Punjab said a Pakistani drone was spotted near the campus on May 8 before being neutralised.

“It is a good idea to deploy the CISF on campuses in Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Universities in Jammu and Kashmir, which had postponed exams in the aftermath of the India-Pakistan hostilities, have now issued a revised schedule. Students have also started returning to campuses.

A first-year student at the Central University of Jammu said his exams, which were supposed to start from May 26, would now be held from July 7.