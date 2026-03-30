Uno reverse: Jairam Ramesh hurls old video of PM Modi after BJP MP slams Congress over OBC reservation for Muslims

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell his MPs to do better homework before raising issues in Parliament.

"Today in the Rajya Sabha, the Indian National Congress was accused of appeasement because of its stance on reservations for Muslims on the basis of backwardness," Ramesh said in a post on X.

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His reaction came after BJP MP K Laxman accused the Congress and other opposition parties of appeasement and doing votebank politics by giving OBC reservations to Muslims.

"Here is what the Prime Minister had himself said on this subject on Feb 9, 2022. The PM should tell his MPs to do better homework," the Congress leader said, while sharing an undated video of the Prime Minister.

In the video, PM Modi is saying that in Gujarat too, there are 70 such castes in Muslim community which were OBC.

"In my Gujarat, when I was there, they received the benefits under OBC category, but I did not see that in the media," the prime minister said in the video.