Iskcon priest Chinmoy Das, arrested on sedition charges in Bangladesh, gets bail

A Bangladesh High Court on Wednesday granted bail to ISKCON leader Chandan Kumar Dhar, known as Chinmoy Krishna Das, in a sedition case, reports India Today.

The sedition charges were filed after a rally organised by Das in Chattogram on October 25, where a saffron flag was allegedly hoisted above the national flag of Bangladesh an act considered a serious offence under the country’s flag code.

ADVERTISEMENT

Das is a prominent advocate for the rights and security of religious minorities in Bangladesh, particularly the Hindu (Sanatani) community.

During the hearing, the Hindu priest's lawyer said Das was ill and suffering in jail without trial.

Das was sent to jail by a Chattogram court on November 26. His bail was rejected by the same court on December 11.

Das's arrest came against the backdrop of growing violence targeting Hindus in Bangladesh, including attacks on temples, homes, and businesses.

Bangladesh authorities also ordered the freezing of the bank accounts of 17 people associated with Iskcon, including that of Das.

According to a reply by the government in Parliament, there have been 76 cases of attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh. Over 200 temples have also been attacked by radical Islamists.