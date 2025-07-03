iPhone worker exodus to fertilisers, Mallikarjun Kharge hurls China’s moves at Narendra Modi govt

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday hurled three headlines and three questions at the Narendra Modi government, picking up news reports about Foxconn Technology Group asking hundreds of Chinese engineers and technicians to return from iPhone factories in India.

Foxconn’s move, reported by Bloomsberg, is being seen as a blow to Apple’s push to increase production in India.

Over 300 such workers have reportedly left the plants in India.

That was the first headline Kharge highlighted

“1. According to reports, China has recalled its officials from India’s Manufacturing Sector,” the Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha wrote on hix X (previously Twitter) handle.

He followed it up with: “Is it not true that the Modi government, which has completely failed on “Make in India” and “Self-reliant India,” forgot Doklam and Galwan and rolled out the “red carpet” for Chinese companies, while also making it easier to issue visas to Chinese citizens to benefit from the PLI scheme?”

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes are government initiatives to boost manufacturing in India, increase exports and attract foreign investment.

The second headline Kharge highlighted was Beijing’s chokehold on rare earth minerals.

He wrote: “2. China has imposed strict restrictions on exporting Rare Earth Magnets & Minerals to India, which are absolutely essential for Automobiles, EVs, Defence, and High-Security Currency Printing, among others. Is it not true that the Modi government is taking no steps on this matter, and Chinese officials have not even granted an official appointment or consent to the delegation from the Indian Automobile Industry?”

The third jab at the Narendra Modi government was on speciality fertilisers.

“3 In the last two months, China has stopped exporting Speciality Fertilizers to India, while continuing supplies to other countries. India imports 80% of its Speciality Fertilizers from China, which are crucial for increasing the yield of our fruits, vegetables, and other profitable crops,” Kharge wrote.

He asked “Will this not harm our millions of farmers, who are already struggling with the crisis of Urea and DAP fertilizers?”

He rubbed it into Modi, tagging the prime minister’s X handle in the post: “Your government’s “Chinese guarantee” has no expiry date. Five years ago, after the sacrifice of 20 brave soldiers in Galwan, you gave China a “CLEAN CHIT.” Today, China is taking full advantage of it, and it seems we are just watching helplessly.”