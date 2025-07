Investigation into Sigachi pharma plant blast faces setback as key officials among the dead

Investigators probing the devastating explosion at the pharma plant of Sigachi Industries near here face significant challenges as three key officials who could have provided crucial data have died in the tragedy.

The deaths of the factory manager, DGM (production) and an operator have posed a major hurdle in getting critical information for the probe, an official of the factories department said.

The investigation by the department may take about a fortnight, subject to the availability of information. However, he affirmed that the result of the probe will not be delayed.

The inquiry will thoroughly examine the potential lapses in safety protocols, operational failures or any sudden issues that may have caused the accident.

It is too early to elaborate on the inquiry as the rescue operations concluded only on Tuesday, he told PTI.

Though the exact cause is still under investigation, the official said the explosion that left 38 dead is believed to have resulted from excessive pressure build-up in the dryer of the unit.

"Basic reason is excess pressure built up in the dryer. The contributory factors for the pressure building have to be examined. The factors could be temperature exceeding the desired levels, besides others." Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has sought a comprehensive report on the incident, including details of past similar occurrences and preventive measures taken.

Meanwhile, Sigachi Industries Ltd said it lost 40 of its team members in the explosion and fire at its Pashamylaram plant. The company also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of the deceased in the deadly incident.

Sigachi Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering advancements in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Intermediates, Excipients, vitamin-mineral blends, and Operations and Management (O&M) services, according to the company's website.

