Indore bags cleanest city tag for 8th time in a row in Central govt's annual cleanliness survey

In the category of 3-10 lakh population, Noida emerged the cleanest city, followed by Chandigarh and Mysore

PTI Published 17.07.25, 12:54 PM

Indore retained the top position among the cleanest cities for the eighth time in a row, followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai in the government's annual cleanliness survey.

The results of the Swachh Survekshan were announced on Thursday.

In the category of 3-10 lakh population category, Noida emerged the cleanest city, followed by Chandigarh and Mysore.

President Droupadi Murmu gave away the awards to the winners at an event held here.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal and others attended the event.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

