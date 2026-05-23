MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 23 May 2026

Centre releases draft VB-G RAM G rules, seeks public feedback ahead of July 1 rollout

Officials in the ministry of rural development said the rules are aimed at establishing the institutional, administrative, financial, and governance framework for implementation of the Act across the country

PTI Published 23.05.26, 02:21 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

The Centre on Saturday released draft rules for the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB–G RAM G), inviting public feedback ahead of the law’s nationwide implementation from July 1.

The draft rules, framed under Section 33 and other relevant provisions of the Act, have been placed in the public domain to enable wider stakeholder consultations before finalisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed framework covers transitional provisions, the National Level Steering Committee, the Central Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Council, administrative expenses, grievance redressal mechanisms, payment of wages and unemployment allowance, and expenditure beyond normative allocations, including spending for Union Territories without legislatures.

Officials in the Ministry of Rural Development said the rules are aimed at establishing the institutional, administrative, financial and governance framework for implementation of the Act across the country.

They said the consultation process seeks to ensure participatory governance and enable constructive feedback from states, institutions, experts, civil society organisations and the public.

The draft Transitional Provisions Rules lay out the roadmap for shifting from MGNREGA to VB–G RAM G, the new rural employment guarantee scheme set to replace the existing programme.

The provisions ensure continuity of ongoing work, settlement of liabilities, transfer of records, validity of e-KYC-verified job cards, and protection of workers’ rights during the transition period until states notify the new scheme.

RELATED TOPICS

VB-G RAM G Act Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Three months on, is US President Trump failing to win the Iran endgame?

With Iran retaining control over the Strait of Hormuz and resisting nuclear concessions, doubts are growing over Trump’s ability to turn US military gains into a clear geopolitical victory
Mohammed Salim
Quote left Quote right

Since TMC is melting faster than ice, it is our task now to be primary Opposition to BJP in Bengal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT