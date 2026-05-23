Centre releases draft VB-G RAM G rules, seeks public feedback ahead of July 1 rollout

The Centre on Saturday released draft rules for the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB–G RAM G), inviting public feedback ahead of the law’s nationwide implementation from July 1.

The draft rules, framed under Section 33 and other relevant provisions of the Act, have been placed in the public domain to enable wider stakeholder consultations before finalisation.

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The proposed framework covers transitional provisions, the National Level Steering Committee, the Central Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Council, administrative expenses, grievance redressal mechanisms, payment of wages and unemployment allowance, and expenditure beyond normative allocations, including spending for Union Territories without legislatures.

Officials in the Ministry of Rural Development said the rules are aimed at establishing the institutional, administrative, financial and governance framework for implementation of the Act across the country.

They said the consultation process seeks to ensure participatory governance and enable constructive feedback from states, institutions, experts, civil society organisations and the public.

The draft Transitional Provisions Rules lay out the roadmap for shifting from MGNREGA to VB–G RAM G, the new rural employment guarantee scheme set to replace the existing programme.

The provisions ensure continuity of ongoing work, settlement of liabilities, transfer of records, validity of e-KYC-verified job cards, and protection of workers’ rights during the transition period until states notify the new scheme.