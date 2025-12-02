MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 02 December 2025

IndiGo Kuwait–Hyderabad flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after bomb threat

According to reports, the email threat alleged the presence of a 'human bomb' on the flight; however, an official confirmation from IndiGo is awaited

Our Web Desk Published 02.12.25, 09:38 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

An IndiGo flight travelling from Kuwait to Hyderabad made an emergency landing at Mumbai Airport on Tuesday after authorities received a bomb threat, officials said.

Flight 6E-1234 was diverted midair following an email warning of a possible explosive, described in one alert as a “human bomb”, according to reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Airbus A321-251NX aircraft, which departed Kuwait at 1:56 am, landed safely at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 8:10 am, data on FlightRadar24 showed.

It was moved to an isolation bay, where security agencies, bomb squads and emergency responders began thorough checks. All passengers and crew are safe, officials confirmed. Teams from airport authorities, IndiGo, and law enforcement agencies are coordinating to investigate the threat.

According to a PTI report, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here received the threat email claiming that "certain anti-social elements are planning to carry out an attack using remote-controlled explosive devices on board the flight oncte it lands in Hyderabad".

Following the threat email, the authorities decided to divert the flight to Mumbai, where the aircraft landed safely, a police official said.

Security checking was conducted, and nothing suspicious was found, he said. Further investigation is on.

An official statement from IndiGo is awaited, and authorities have not yet disclosed further details about the nature of the threat or findings from the ongoing inspection.

The incident comes days after a similar scare on November 23, when a Bahrain–Hyderabad flight was diverted to Mumbai over a bomb threat that later turned out to be a hoax.

Further updates are awaited.

RELATED TOPICS

IndiGo Airlines Flight Bomb Threats
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dystopian tool to monitor every Indian’: Opposition on Sanchar Saathi app in all phones

Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and CPM leaders call mandatory pre-installation of the government app in all mobile handsets ‘unconstitutional’, liken it to Big Brother watching
Booth-level officers under the banner of ‘BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee’ stage a protest over alleged excessive workload during the ongoing SIR, outside the chief electoral officer’s office in Calcutta on Monday.
Quote left Quote right

Every effort has been made to ensure no eligible elector is excluded from the electoral rolls

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT