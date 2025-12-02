IndiGo Kuwait–Hyderabad flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai after bomb threat

An IndiGo flight travelling from Kuwait to Hyderabad made an emergency landing at Mumbai Airport on Tuesday after authorities received a bomb threat, officials said.

Flight 6E-1234 was diverted midair following an email warning of a possible explosive, described in one alert as a “human bomb”, according to reports.

The Airbus A321-251NX aircraft, which departed Kuwait at 1:56 am, landed safely at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 8:10 am, data on FlightRadar24 showed.

It was moved to an isolation bay, where security agencies, bomb squads and emergency responders began thorough checks. All passengers and crew are safe, officials confirmed. Teams from airport authorities, IndiGo, and law enforcement agencies are coordinating to investigate the threat.

According to a PTI report, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here received the threat email claiming that "certain anti-social elements are planning to carry out an attack using remote-controlled explosive devices on board the flight oncte it lands in Hyderabad".

Following the threat email, the authorities decided to divert the flight to Mumbai, where the aircraft landed safely, a police official said.

Security checking was conducted, and nothing suspicious was found, he said. Further investigation is on.

An official statement from IndiGo is awaited, and authorities have not yet disclosed further details about the nature of the threat or findings from the ongoing inspection.

The incident comes days after a similar scare on November 23, when a Bahrain–Hyderabad flight was diverted to Mumbai over a bomb threat that later turned out to be a hoax.

Further updates are awaited.