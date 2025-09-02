MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 02 September 2025

IndiGo flight to Kolkata returns to Nagpur after bird strike, all passengers onboard safe

IndiGo and airport authorities are examining the incident, and further updates are awaited

Our Web Desk Published 02.09.25, 10:19 AM

An IndiGo flight to Kolkata triggered panic on Monday after a suspected bird strike mid-air forced the aircraft to turn back and make a precautionary landing at Nagpur Airport, according to reports.

The flight, carrying 272 passengers, landed safely with no injuries reported, officials confirmed. Onboard were several well-known figures, including Sudhakar Kohle, Shekhar Bhoyar, and Nitin Kumbhalkar.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There has been a suspected bird strike on IndiGo's 6E812 Nagpur-Kolkata flight. We are trying to analyse what has happened," Abid Ruhi, Senior Airport Director, Nagpur Airport, Maharashtra told ANI.

IndiGo and airport authorities are examining the incident, and further updates are awaited.

RELATED TOPICS

IndiGo Airlines
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

PM Narendra Modi’s first Manipur trip since 2023 ethnic violence likely on September 13

The prime minister will first visit Mizoram to inaugurate the new Bairabi-Sairang railway
Javed Akhtar
Quote left Quote right

My name has nothing to do with Islam. Only in India names are associated with religion

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT