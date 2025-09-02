IndiGo flight to Kolkata returns to Nagpur after bird strike, all passengers onboard safe

An IndiGo flight to Kolkata triggered panic on Monday after a suspected bird strike mid-air forced the aircraft to turn back and make a precautionary landing at Nagpur Airport, according to reports.

The flight, carrying 272 passengers, landed safely with no injuries reported, officials confirmed. Onboard were several well-known figures, including Sudhakar Kohle, Shekhar Bhoyar, and Nitin Kumbhalkar.

"There has been a suspected bird strike on IndiGo's 6E812 Nagpur-Kolkata flight. We are trying to analyse what has happened," Abid Ruhi, Senior Airport Director, Nagpur Airport, Maharashtra told ANI.

IndiGo and airport authorities are examining the incident, and further updates are awaited.