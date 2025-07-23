MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IndiGo Ahmedabad-Diu flight aborts take-off due to technical reasons

Sources in the airline said the pilots took the decision to abort the take-off due to some technical reasons

PTI Published 23.07.25, 04:11 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

An IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Diu aborted take-off on Wednesday due to technical reasons, officials said. All passengers and crew members on board the aircraft are safe, they said. As per the schedule, the flight from Ahmedabad to Diu was supposed to depart at around 11.15 am from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

According to an airport official, the IndiGo flight to Diu has been cancelled due to some technical issues. Sources in the airline said the pilots took the decision to abort the take-off due to some technical reasons. "When the aircraft began its take-off roll, the pilots took a decision to abort the take-off due to some technical reasons. The flight stands cancelled. All the 50-odd passengers and crew members are safe," said a source.

