India's tardy progress on development goals set by UN, ranks 109th among 167 countries

India ranks 109th among 167 countries in terms of its performance in 2024 towards achieving the United Nation-mandated sustainable development goals (SDGs), a report released on Wednesday said, adding that it was a cause for “concern” not only for India but globally as well.

India has improved its ranking by three positions over the last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State of India’s Environment 2025 report, published by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), is based on the UN-backed Sustainable Development Report and the Niti Aayog report for 2024.

The report has been published jointly by former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former CEO of Niti Aayog and India’s G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and CSE director-general Sunita Narain.

“As the world’s most populous nation, home to over 1.4 billion people, India’s progress on SDGs matters not just for itself, but for the planet. However, between 2019 and 2022, the country’s SDG performance fell behind global trends. While 2023 saw a reversal, India’s 2024 ranking remains a concern — 109th out of 167,” the report stated.

All UN member countries have agreed to achieve 16 sustainable development goals by 2030, which aim to improve the quality of life for people and the planet.

India, with a score of 63.9 per cent, is lagging behind the composite global score of 67 per cent.

India’s scores in nine parameters out of the 16 SDGs are lower than the world average. They include zero hunger; good health and well-being; gender equality; clean water and sanitation; industry, innovation and infrastructure; reduced inequalities; sustainable cities and communities; life on land; and peace, justice and strong institutions.

Uttarakhand tops the SDG chart in the country with an overall score of 79.2 per cent. Tamil Nadu and Kerala have clocked 77.4 per cent and 77 per cent, respectively. Bengal, which has marginally improved its score to 72.1 per cent, has been ranked 13, Gujarat 16, Maharashtra 17 and Uttar Pradesh 21. Bihar is at the bottom of the list with 56.9 per cent.