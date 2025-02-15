India’s Got Latent row: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia gets ex-CJI DY Chandrachud's son as lawyer

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on Friday moved the Supreme Court for consolidation and quashing of the multiple FIRs lodged against him mainly in Maharashtra and Assam for his remarks on the show India’s Got Latent that sparked widespread outrage across the country.

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar orally hinted that the plea filed by the YouTuber would come up for hearing in the next two or three days but refrained from passing any order.

“…It will come up in two-three days,” the CJI told advocate Abhinav Chandrachud appearing for Allahbadia during the morning mentioning time. Though Chandrachud tried to submit that his client was apprehending coercive action by Assam police, the CJI declined to comment further, saying that as a practice he would not permit any “oral mentioning".

Abhinav Chandrachud is the son of former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

The advocate-on-record who had filed the petition on behalf of the YouTuber, however, declined to share the contents of the writ petition filed by Allahbadia, claiming the matter was "sensitive".

Allahbadia, who runs the YouTube channel BeerBiceps, landed in trouble last week after he made a comment on parental sex at India’s Got Latent. The remark triggered a nationwide outrage leading to the filing of FIRs against Allahbadia, Samay Raina and other YouTubers.

However, no arrests have been made yet. While Raina is said to be in the US, Allahbadia, who is in Mumbai, had issued an unconditional public apology and expressed deep regret over his statements.