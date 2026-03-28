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regular-article-logo Saturday, 28 March 2026

Indian vessel ‘Jag Vasant’ docks in Gujarat's Vadinar port with 47,000 tonnes of LPG after tense Hormuz route transit

'The 230-metre-long vessel is currently transferring 17,600 metric tonnes of LPG to the daughter vessel MT Rose Gas, a process expected to take approximately 15 hours,' a port official says

PTI Published 28.03.26, 06:59 PM
LPG vessel \\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'Jag Vasant\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\' carrying around 47,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas arrives at a port after transiting the Strait of Hormuz amid West Asia tensions, in Vadinar, Gujarat.

LPG vessel 'Jag Vasant' carrying around 47,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas arrives at a port after transiting the Strait of Hormuz amid West Asia tensions, in Vadinar, Gujarat. PTI

Indian-flagged vessel 'Jag Vasant' carrying 47,000 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) arrived at Vadinar port in Gujarat's Jamnagar after crossing the Strait of Hormuz amid the West Asia crisis, an official said on Saturday.

MT Jag Vasant was anchored at 8.30 pm on Friday, loaded from Mina Al Ahmadi Port, Kuwait, according to a statement from Deendayal Port Authority, of which Vadinar port is a part.

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It is set for ship-to-ship (STS) transfer at anchorage, the statement added.

"The 230-metre-long vessel is currently transferring 17,600 metric tonnes of LPG to the daughter vessel MT Rose Gas, a process expected to take approximately 15 hours. Following the transfer, the daughter vessel will proceed towards Kandla to discharge further," a port official said.

Cargo of 20,000 MT on 'Jag Vasant', the mother vessel, will be discharged at Mumbai and another around 9,000 MT will later be discharged at Mangaluru, the official added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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West Asia At War Strait Of Hormuz
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