Indian military needs to capitalise on newer technologies to achieve superiority: former IAF chief

Indian military needs to capitalise on newer technologies to achieve superiority in all domains, and to prevent conflict or ensure "decisive victory" through the utilisation of drones, space-based assets and integrated air defence measures if a conflict is "thrust upon us", former IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari (retd) said on Tuesday.

He said this in response to a question from the audience during an event held at Subroto Park here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh also attended the 16th 'Jumbo' Majumdar International Seminar themed on 'Evolving Dynamics of Aerospace Power'.

Three speakers delivered presentations on subjects ranging from integrated air space management to drones and other unmanned low-flying machines and how they will impact warfare in the future.

After the presentations, during an interactive session with the audience, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari was asked if the evolution of air power and the advent and advancement in disruptive technologies such as AI, and machine learning will also decide the outcome of a war in the future vis-a-vis a conventional school of military thought that irrespective of the domain in which a war takes place, victory or defeat will be decided on land only.

The former IAF chief replied that the "notion of victories" is really different in each circumstance, and said the answer could not be in binary.

"Really, so it is very difficult to now categorise as to what air power and these other newer domains can achieve. But, suffices to say, yes, we are here to stay. We need to capitalise on these newer technologies, to be able to gain superiority in all domains, and need to not only prevent conflict, but if a conflict is thrust upon us, to ensure decisive victory through the utilisation of drones, space-based assets and integrated air defence measures," he said.

The presentations and discussions also emphasised the changing nature of warfare with the space, outer space, and cyberspace domains evolving and space becoming more and more contested.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, Lt Gen M K Katiyar, in his address at an investiture ceremony here in January had said that irrespective of the domain in which a war takes place, victory or defeat will be decided on land only, and the Russia-Ukraine war has again proved it.

He also emphasised that technology was changing the nature of warfare, and today this change is happening at a "very fast rate", and it is imperative that "we also change our mindset".

"We should learn from previous wars and prepare for future wars. We should be prepared for future wars. The change in the nature of warfare has also changed the scope of warfare. The area of operation is expanding. Future wars will not be limited to battlefields. Its impact will be beyond the battlefield," the Army commander had said.

Domains of war have also grown, and besides, sea, land, air, and space, wars will take place in cyber, electronic and network domains too, he had said.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari, who chaired the inaugural session, in his opening remarks said, the advent of advanced air mobility services and air power management in battlespaces are going to be a "challenge" going forward.

He also underlined that India needs to leapfrog much faster in the technology race rather than growing with conventional gradual speed.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.