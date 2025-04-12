Indian consulate in Melbourne vandalised again, India raises concern with Australia

The Indian consulate in Melbourne has been targeted again in an act of vandalism with the Indian high commission in Canberra raising the issue with Australian authorities on Friday.

The consulate premises in Melbourne have previously been the site of similar provocation with slogans defacing the compound in past years during periods of heightened international tension, The Australia Today reported.

Victoria police said graffiti was seen at the front entrance of the diplomatic premises around 1am on Thursday. “Officers believe the front entry of the building was graffitied overnight, sometime between Wednesday and Thursday. An investigation into the damage remains ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.

In a post on X on Friday, the high commission said it had raised the issue with Australian authorities.

“The incident of defacing at the premises of the consulate-general of India in Melbourne by miscreants has been raised with Australian authorities. All necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety and security of Indian diplomatic and consular premises and personnel in the country,” the post said.

The police have not confirmed whether any suspects have been identified. The authorities have urged those with information to come forward, the police spokesperson said.

The act has reignited concerns within the Indian-Australian community which has expressed frustration over a growing pattern of targeted incidents involving temples and Indian government establishments across Melbourne, the news portal said.

“It’s not just graffiti — it’s a message of intimidation aimed at our community,” an Indian-Australian said.

Victoria premier Jacinta Allan’s government passed anti-vilification laws this year to strengthen penalties for acts motivated by hate or religious bias.