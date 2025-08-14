India rejects US human rights report, calls it ‘biased and misrepresentative’

New Delhi has rejected the US state department’s latest human rights report, accusing it of distorting facts and showing poor knowledge of India’s democratic systems.

"These reports are a mix of imputations, misrepresentations, and one-sided projections that demonstrate a poor understanding of India's democratic framework, pluralistic society, and robust institutional mechanisms for protecting human rights. We do not attach any credence to such biased assessments," ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing on Thursday.

Even as it pushed back against Washington’s assessment, India reaffirmed its partnership with the US.

"The US and India share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values and robust people-to-people ties. This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges… and we remain focused on the substantive agenda that the two countries have committed to, and we hope that the relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests," Jaiswal said.

US–Russia meeting welcomed

Jaiswal also commented on the August 15 meeting in Alaska between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.

"We welcome the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on 15th August. PM Modi has said before on several occasions that this is not an era of war. India endorses the upcoming summit," the MEA said.

On Monday, Trump said American tariffs imposed on India for purchasing Russian oil had dealt a “big blow” to Moscow’s economy, describing Russia as “not doing well” and calling New Delhi “Russia’s largest or second largest oil buyer.”

The Trump administration has imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs on India, along with an additional 25 per cent levy on purchases of Russian oil, resulting in a total duty of 50 per cent.

Defence cooperation with US

On military ties, the MEA underlined the central role of defence cooperation in the India–US relationship.

"The India-US defence partnership, underpinned by foundational defence agreements, is an important pillar of the bilateral partnership. We are expecting a US Defence Policy Team to be in Delhi in mid-August. The 21st edition of the joint military exercise - 'Yudh Abhyas' is also expected to take place later this month in Alaska. Both sides remain engaged to convene the 2+2 Intersessional meeting at the working-level towards the end of this month," Jaiswal said.

“India-US defence ties are important pillar of bilateral partnership. This robust cooperation has strengthened across several domains. We are expecting US defence policy team to be in Delhi in mid August,” he added.

On August 8, Reuters quoted three Indian officials as saying that New Delhi had put on hold plans to procure new US weapons and aircraft, in what would have been the first clear sign of discontent after tariffs imposed by President Trump dragged bilateral ties to their lowest level in decades.

India had been planning to send defence minister Rajnath Singh to Washington in the coming weeks to announce some of the purchases, but the trip had been cancelled, according to Reuters. Within hours, a senior defence ministry official dismissed the report as “fabricated and false.”