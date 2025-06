India is likely to receive above-average rainfall in July after receiving 9% above-average rains in June, a senior weather department official said on Monday.

All regions, except northeastern states and the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, are likely to receive rainfall equating to more than 106% of the 50-year average in July, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director-general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), told a virtual news conference.