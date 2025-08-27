MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 27 August 2025

India condemns death of journalists in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

The journalists were among at least 20 people killed in the strikes on Nasser hospital in Khan Younis on Monday

PTI Published 27.08.25, 12:28 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

India on Wednesday described as "shocking" and "deeply regrettable" the killing of five journalists in a pair of Israeli strike in Gaza.

The journalists were among at least 20 people killed in the strikes on Nasser hospital in Khan Younis on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The killing of journalists is shocking and deeply regrettable," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"India has always condemned loss of civilian lives in conflict. We understand that the Israeli authorities have already instituted an investigation," he said.

Israel is facing international condemnation following the attack.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Journalists Gaza
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India defies Donald Trump: Russian oil keeps flowing even as tariff axe falls

Despite a punishing 50 per cent US levy, Delhi refuses to stop buying discounted crude from Moscow pointing to energy security, and China’s exemption
Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka addresses at 54th Sapru House Lecture on ‘Ocean of Peace’, in New Delhi.
Quote left Quote right

Some things that are coming towards PM Modi's direction... somebody is not very happy with you

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT