India condemns death of journalists in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

India on Wednesday described as "shocking" and "deeply regrettable" the killing of five journalists in a pair of Israeli strike in Gaza.

The journalists were among at least 20 people killed in the strikes on Nasser hospital in Khan Younis on Monday.

"The killing of journalists is shocking and deeply regrettable," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"India has always condemned loss of civilian lives in conflict. We understand that the Israeli authorities have already instituted an investigation," he said.

Israel is facing international condemnation following the attack.

