India, Bangladesh release detained fishermen

The process of reciprocal repatriation of arrested Indian and Bangladeshi fishermen reached the final lap on Saturday with authorities in both countries releasing each other’s detainees after completing the legal formalities.

A source in the Indian Coast Guard said that 95 Indian and 90 Bangladeshi fishermen began their journey from each other’s countries towards the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), where they would be handed over to their respective custodians on Sunday afternoon.

“It will take around 12-14 hours to reach the Indian coast in South 24-Parganas after completion of the handover and the takeover process near the IMBL, which is in the Bay of Bengal, tomorrow afternoon... We expect the Indian fishermen to arrive here by January 6 morning,” the source said.

A senior Bengal government official said the fishermen would be taken to Sagar Island, where they were likely to be welcomed by chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Mamata will be visiting the island to oversee the Gangasagar Mela preparations.

“The chief minister, who expressed her concern over their long detention, will meet them personally,” the official said.

Manturam Pakhira, Trinamool Congress MLA from Kakdwip, too confirmed the possibility of Mamata meeting the fishermen.

In early October, 64 fishermen on four trawlers were arrested in Bagerhat district of Bangladesh. Another 31, on two trawlers, were later arrested in Patuakhali district.

With their incarceration in Bangladesh stretching into months, several state-level associations of fishermen accused the new regime under Muhammad Yunus of being unusually harsh.

“Earlier, the coastal administration in Bangladesh used to push back fishermen if they inadvertently crossed the international maritime boundary.... This time, it was an unnecessary jail term,” said Satinath Patra, secretary of the Sunderbans Samudrik Matshyajibi Shramik Union.

The fishermen’s association made multiple legal interventions in Bangladeshi courts for the release of the detainees but to no avail.

During her speech in the Assembly on December 2, Mamata regretted that despite her government’s help to the fishermen’s families to secure legal assistance in neighbouring countries, the Centre had done precious little for their release.

As the fishermen’s association was trying to secure the detainees’ release, the Indian Coast Guard arrested 78 Bangladeshi fishermen who had entered Indian waters near Paradip, Odisha.

“Some 12-odd Bangladeshi fishermen had been arrested earlier... As we had about 90 Bangladeshis in our custody, it was easier for the authorities to begin a process of bargaining for the release of our fisherfolk,” a source said.

“Finally, both governments reached a deal to arrange an exchange at the IMBL,” the source added.

The process of releasing the Indian fishermen began on December 26 when a deputy secretary from the Bangladesh home ministry announced the government’s decision to revoke all the cases against the 95.

Subsequently, the Indian government revoked the cases against the 90 Bangladeshi fishermen.

Finally, senior officials from the two countries agreed to implement the joint repatriation on January 5.