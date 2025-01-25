India and Indonesia deepen defence, trade, and maritime ties in strategic partnership

India and Indonesia on Saturday decided to work jointly in defence manufacturing and supply chains, diversify two-way trade basket and boost maritime security ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing the Southeast Asian nation as an "important partner" of New Delhi in the Indo-Pacific.

Following wide-ranging talks between Modi and visiting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, at least five pacts providing for cooperation in areas of health, maritime security, culture and digital space were signed.

In his media statement, Modi said that both sides are committed to maintain peace, security and a rules-based order in the region and that freedom of navigation must be ensured in accordance with international laws.

The assertion came amid China's growing military muscle-flexing in the South China Sea as well as in the Indo-Pacific.

The prime minister also said that both sides emphasised on cooperation in maritime security, cyber security, counter-terrorism and de-radicalisation.

Subianto, who arrived here on Thursday night primarily to grace the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest, said Indonesia's partnership with India is "very important" and that he has issued directions to his officials for accelerating the bilateral economic engagement.

In his remarks, Modi said both sides also decided to further strengthen mutual cooperation in areas such as FinTech, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and digital public infrastructure.

Both sides also decided to work together in the areas of energy, critical minerals and science and technology.

"Indonesia is our important partner in the ASEAN ( Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and Indo-Pacific region," Modi said.

"We both are committed to maintaining peace, security, prosperity and rules-based order in this entire region. We agree that freedom of navigation must be ensured in accordance with international laws," he said.

"In our Act East Policy, ASEAN unity and centrality have been emphasised," he added.

The prime minister said the focus of the "extensive discussion" centred around various aspects of mutual cooperation.

"To increase cooperation in the defence sector, we have decided to work together in defence manufacturing and supply chain. We have also emphasised on cooperation in maritime security, cyber security, counter-terrorism and de-radicalisation," he said.

The prime minister said the agreement on maritime safety and security will further strengthen bilateral cooperation in crime prevention, search and rescue, and capacity building.

"In the last few years, our bilateral trade has grown rapidly, and last year it exceeded USD 30 billion. To further increase it, we have talked about market access and diversifying the trade basket," he said.

"The private sector is also an equal partner in our efforts. We welcome today's CEO Forum meeting and the agreements reached in the private sector," he added.

The prime minister also referred to the historical linkages between the two nations.

"The sagas inspired by the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, and the 'Bali Jatra', are living proof of the unending cultural and historical ties between our people," he said.

"I am happy that in Indonesia, after the Borobudur Buddhist temple, we will now also contribute to the conservation of the Prambanan Hindu temple." In the talks, the Indian side also welcomed Indonesia's BRICS membership.

"We also welcome Indonesia's BRICS membership. In all these forums, we will work in cooperation and coordination on the interests and priorities of the countries of the Global South," Modi said.

The prime minister also described Subianto's visit to India to grace the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday as the Chief Guest as a "matter of pride for us".

A 352-member marching and band contingent from Indonesia will be participating at the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path. This will be the first time that an Indonesian marching and band contingent will participate in a national day parade abroad.

In his remarks, the Indonesian leader described his talks with Modi as "very frank" and that both sides agreed to expand cooperation in many key sectors of common interest.

We are opening our economy for investment in the field of infrastructure and we invite Indian firms to take part in it, the visiting leader said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.