In meeting with Gabbard, Rajnath flags Khalistani group Sikhs For Justice's activities in US

In a meeting with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Monday, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh reportedly expressed concern over the anti-India activities by secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) on American soil.

According to a report on PTI, India has asked the US administration to take strong action against the unlawful organisation. The meeting between Singh and Gabbard focused on strengthening India-US strategic ties, with an emphasis on defence and intelligence sharing.

In a social media post, Singh said he was "happy" to meet the US national intelligence chief and that they discussed ways to further deepen the India-US partnership.

"We discussed a wide range of issues which include defence and information sharing, aiming to further deepen the India-US partnership," he said.

According to sources cited by ANI, both leaders underscored the importance of strategic security as a core component of the comprehensive global strategic partnership between the two nations. India and the US are said to have agreed not to allow their territories to be used against each other.

On March 9, a Hindu temple was vandalised with “anti-India" graffiti by pro-Khalistani protesters in California, prompting strong condemnation from India. Terming such acts “despicable", Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the local authorities should ensure adequate security in places of worship.

India has also alleged that the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) is spreading anti-India propaganda by organising protests and filing “baseless" cases against Indian dignitaries in the United States and other countries. India has accused SFJ of involvement in “anti-national and subversive activities".

The Indian government has consistently raised concerns with the authorities in Canada and the US about the actions of Pannun and other pro-Khalistan leaders, including their involvement in inciting violence against Indian diplomats and diplomatic missions in those nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, who met in Washington, D.C. last month pledged to expand law enforcement cooperation and act against organised crime syndicates, including narco-terrorists, human and arms traffickers.