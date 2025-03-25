In action-reaction jab at Kunal Kamra, Eknath Shinde seems to echo Newton and Narendra Modi

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, speaking on Shiv Sena men vandalising the comedy club in Mumbai where comedian Kunal Kamra quoted cracked the now-infamous jokes, has quoted Isaac Newton’s third law of motion – a physics lesson that is also often associated with Narendra Modi when he was chief minister during the Gujarat riots of 2002.

In 1687, Newton published the third law of motion, stating “every reaction has an equal and opposite reaction.”

Speaking about the vandalisation of the Habitat Comedy Club in the western suburb of Mumbai Khar where Kamra performed, Shinde was quoted as saying on Tuesday: “The other person should also maintain a certain level. Otherwise, action causes reaction.”

The 36-year-old stand-up comedian kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra for taking jabs at Shinde's political career in his show.

Kamra had performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai, apparently referring to Shinde as a gaddar (traitor). He also made jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the splitting of the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

Newton’s third law is also associated with Modi, although there is some controversy over it. The Gujarat information department had denied that Modi, who was chief minister during the 2002 riots, had made any mention of action-reaction.

However, senior journalist Siddhaarth Varadarajan had refuted this claim in his 2002 book: Chronicle of a Tragedy Foretold. In the book, published by Penguin India, Varadarajan wrote that Modi had said in an interview to Zee TV on 1 March, 2002: Kriya pratikriya ki chain chal rahi hai. Hum chahate hain ki na kriya ho aur na pratikriya. [What is happening is a chain of action and reaction. What I want is that there should be no action and no reaction].”

Shinde says ‘supari’ Kamra stays defiant

Eknath Shinde, in reference to l’affaire Kamra, also said he understands satire.

"Freedom of speech is there. We understand satire. But there should be a limit. This is like taking 'supari' (contract) to speak against someone," Shinde said at a BBC Marathi event.

Shinde continued his onslaught on the comedian by saying that Kamra was “working for someone”.

“This same person (Kamra) had commented on the Supreme Court of India, the Prime Minister, (journalist) Arnab Goswami and some industrialists. This is not freedom of speech; this is working for someone," Shinde said.

Kamra has said he will not apologise for his controversial comments about Shinde and criticised the vandalism of the venue in Mumbai where the comedy show was recorded.

“To the Mob That Decided That Habitat Should Not Stand: An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do,” he wrote in a statement on his social media.

“Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian’s words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes, because you didn’t like the butter chicken you were served.

“To the "Political Leaders" Threatening to Teach Me a Lesson: Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today s media would have us believe otherwise.Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system.

“However, I am willing to cooperate with the police and courts for any lawful action taken against me. But will the law be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke?

“And against the unelected members of the BMC, who have arrived today at Habitat, without prior notice, and tore the place down with hammers? Perhaps for my next venue, I will opt for Elphinstone bridge, or any other structure in Mumbai that’s in need of speedy demolition

“To those who are busy leaking my number or calling me incessantly: I am sure you’ve realised by now that all unknown calls go to my voicemail, where you will be subjected to the very song that you hate.

“To the media faithfully reporting this circus: Remember that press freedom in India ranks at 159. I will not apologise. What I said is exactly what Mr. Ajit Pawar (1st deputy CM) said about Mr. Eknath Shinde (2nd Deputy CM) I don t fear this mob & I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down,” he wrote.

Memory jog for Shinde

Shinde has also had run-ins over “free speech”. In September 2024, a petition was filed in the Bombay High Court seeking legal action against him and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for hate speech. No FIR was filed in the case.