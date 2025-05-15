MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
In a boost for Buddhist pilgrimage, tourism, Gaya airport installs new landing system

The newly installed ILS is designed to provide precise lateral and vertical guidance to aircraft approaching the runway, thereby improving safety and operational efficiency

Our Web Desk Published 15.05.25, 02:12 PM

X/@AAI_Official

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has commissioned a Category-I Instrument Landing System (ILS) at Gaya International Airport, replacing the previous system.

The newly installed ILS is designed to provide precise lateral and vertical guidance to aircraft approaching the runway, thereby improving safety and operational efficiency.

This advanced radio navigation technology is set to enhance flight safety by enabling aircraft to perform landing approaches even at night and during adverse weather conditions.

This development was announced via the Airports Authority of India's X account and reflects AAI’s commitment to strengthening aviation infrastructure and ensuring safe, efficient operations across the country.

As per Airports Authority of India, Gaya Airport has been undergoing various upgrades to improve its infrastructure. Recent projects include the provision of runway turnpad lights at both ends of the runway

These enhancements are aimed at accommodating increased air traffic and ensuring passenger safety.

This development is a step towards improving air connectivity to Bodh Gaya because it is a key destination for Buddhist pilgrims from across the world.

Improved night landing capabilities are expected to benefit international charter flights and boost tourism in the region, especially during the pilgrimage season.

