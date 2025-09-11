MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 11 September 2025

IMD sounds orange alert for Bengaluru; warns of temporary power disruptions, damage to houses

The forecast indicates a generally cloudy sky over Bengaluru for the next 48 hours with light to moderate rain and thundershowers, and heavy spells likely in some areas accompanied by gusty winds

PTI Published 11.09.25, 04:39 PM
A man pulls a cart packed with goods during rain in Bengaluru, India, September 3, 2025.

A man pulls a cart packed with goods during rain in Bengaluru, India, September 3, 2025. Reuters picture.

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday sounded an orange alert for Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm The Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, in a statement warned of moderate rain and thundershowers with gusty winds at 30 to 40 kmph at isolated places. It has cautioned of temporary power disruptions, damage to houses and possible uprooting of weak tree branches. Residents have been advised to take precautionary measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka state capital received heavy rains in the last 24 hours till 5.30 am on Thursday, with the city recording 52.8 mm of rainfall.

Tamaka in neighbouring Kolar district received 102 mm of rain.

Beyond Bengaluru, Kalburgi received 72.5 mm of rain while Gangavati in Koppal, Tidagundi in Vijayapura and other parts of North and South Interior Karnataka recorded moderate to heavy showers.

The forecast indicates a generally cloudy sky over Bengaluru for the next 48 hours with light to moderate rain and thundershowers, and heavy spells likely in some areas accompanied by gusty winds. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 27 degree Celsius and 20 degree Celsius.

For the next three days, heavy rain is likely over parts of Kalburgi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Koppal, Ballari and Vijayanagar districts, with light to moderate rain forecast across most of Coastal and Interior Karnataka, the IMD said in a statement.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Bengaluru India Meteorological Department (IMD) Rain
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Corrupt politicians forced out, jobs in: What Nepal’s Gen Z protesters demand

The demonstrators, largely in their late teens and early twenties, are now shaping the conversation around the country’s future
Rahul Gandhi.
Quote left Quote right

We have given black-and-white proof. In coming times, will give more dynamic, explosive proof

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT