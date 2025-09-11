IMD sounds orange alert for Bengaluru; warns of temporary power disruptions, damage to houses

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday sounded an orange alert for Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm The Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, in a statement warned of moderate rain and thundershowers with gusty winds at 30 to 40 kmph at isolated places. It has cautioned of temporary power disruptions, damage to houses and possible uprooting of weak tree branches. Residents have been advised to take precautionary measures.

The Karnataka state capital received heavy rains in the last 24 hours till 5.30 am on Thursday, with the city recording 52.8 mm of rainfall.

Tamaka in neighbouring Kolar district received 102 mm of rain.

Beyond Bengaluru, Kalburgi received 72.5 mm of rain while Gangavati in Koppal, Tidagundi in Vijayapura and other parts of North and South Interior Karnataka recorded moderate to heavy showers.

The forecast indicates a generally cloudy sky over Bengaluru for the next 48 hours with light to moderate rain and thundershowers, and heavy spells likely in some areas accompanied by gusty winds. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 27 degree Celsius and 20 degree Celsius.

For the next three days, heavy rain is likely over parts of Kalburgi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Koppal, Ballari and Vijayanagar districts, with light to moderate rain forecast across most of Coastal and Interior Karnataka, the IMD said in a statement.

