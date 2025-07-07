IMA opposes decision to allow homeopaths to prescribe modern medicines post pharma course

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday criticised the notification by Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) that will allow homeopaths to prescribe modern medicines after completing a six-month course in pharmacology.

This came on the back of Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) notification of June 30, which mentioned that the state Medical Education and Drugs department has given permission to start a Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) for homeopathy practitioners to practice in modern medicine.

"This is absolutely wrong and we are against it as it will 'hoodwink' patients and dilute modern medical practices. Currently, the matter is subjudice, with a petition filed by IMA before Bombay High Court, which has issued a stay on this," Indian Medical Association (IMA) national vice president Shivkumar Utture told PTI.

In 2014, the state government amended Maharashtra Homoeopathic Practitioners Act and Maharashtra Medical Council Act 1965 and allowed homeopaths to prescribe modern medicines under certain conditions, he said.

The IMA challenged the amendments in the Bombay High Court, he added.

However, after this notification, he said, "we have to approach the court and ask it to expedite the matter".

"The notification undermines the statutory and ethical framework of MMC and will lead to confusion among patients," he added.

MMC decided to implement the 2014 amendment in a meeting in February this year.

As per the notification, Maharashtra Medical Association (MMA) directed all CCMP qualified doctors to register, for which a portal will be launched on MMA website with specific instruction from July 15.

