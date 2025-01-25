IIT (ISM) Dhanbad inks pact with Geological Survey of India for hydrogen hunt in Andaman

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad will partner with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) for the country’s maiden exploration of natural hydrogen in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The agreement was inked at the GSI office in Calcutta on Thursday evening.

“The IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and the GSI have come together to embark on an innovative endeavor aimed at exploring natural hydrogen reserves in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The MoU was signed on Thursday,” said Rajni Singh, dean, corporate communication of IIT (ISM).

“The collaborative effort will be led by the subsurface energy and storage systems lab, in conjunction with the exploration seismic and simulation lab, both under the department of applied geophysics at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad. This initiative marks a significant advancement in hydrogen exploration technology and sustainable energy solutions in India,” Singh added.

Natural hydrogen, which is increasingly being recognised as a clean energy source, has the potential to significantly contribute to India’s renewable energy landscape.

Singh said: “Natural hydrogen represents a sustainable energy source, and our research has the potential to support broader energy needs and contribute to climate goals.”

The exploration studies will focus on locating and understanding the geological formations that could host natural hydrogen reservoirs within the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“The collaboration intends to bring together academic expertise, cutting-edge technology, and GSI’s extensive geological insights to innovate solutions in the field of subsurface energy storage,” said an official of IIT (ISM).

No Indian company is currently exploring natural hydrogen. However, active exploration campaigns for natural hydrogen are under way in Australia, Brazil, Colombia, the United States, Asia, and various European countries.