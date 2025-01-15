IIT Indian School of Mines in Dhanbad partners with Norway varsity

Dhanbad-based IIT Indian School of Mines (ISM) as part of its centenary celebration has partnered with two premier institutions on Monday.

“This collaboration between IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, UiT–The Arctic University of Norway and the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR) marks a significant expansion of the institute's global network of academic and research partnerships,” the institution communique stated.

Both the projects were inaugurated during an event on Monday at IIT (ISM) administrative block.

“The ‘Bioscopy’ project modernises microscopy education for both development and application researchers. This project will establish India and Norway as leaders in transdisciplinary education and training, developing course and research paradigms for all the world to follow. Nearly 30 scientists from the sunny Indian subcontinent will work with 30 scientists from the polar nation or Norway, together with bilateral mobilities and scientific and cultural exchanges,” informed Mrityunjay Sharma.

The Bioscopy project is funded by the Indo-Norwegian Cooperation Programme Grant for Higher Education and Research. This initiative receives support from Norway's Directorate for Higher Education and Skills and India’s University Grants Commission (UGC).

The SEER project, led by Dilip K. Prasad from UiT’s department of computer science, aims to train students and researchers in using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Earth observation. The project’s objectives include monitoring environmental changes and addressing pressing climate challenges.