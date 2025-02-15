IIT Dhanbad students develop low-cost green tech to trap carbon dioxide

Students of Dhanbad IIT Indian School of Mines (ISM) on Friday were awarded in Delhi for developing a patented process for manufacturing graphene nanopowder — a green technology innovation for capturing carbon dioxide.

The team fetched them the first prize at the Pan-India IIT Hackathon of Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry as part of the India EnergyWeek 2025.

The graphene nanopowder, featuring a unique porous, layered structure ideal for capturing carbon dioxide, presents a low-cost, green technology innovation with immense potential for global energy and environmental applications.

“The award-winning team consisted of Sayantika Thandar, Riya Jaisawal, Mohammad Faheem and Md. Modassir Ashraf, developed a patented process for the low-cost production of nitrogen-doped multilayer graphene nanopowder designed for carbon dioxide adsorption and conversion,” said IIT ISM spokesperson Rajni Singh.

“Their breakthrough research, conducted under the guidance of faculty member Ejaz Ahmad from the department of chemical engineering, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, introduces a sustainable and eco-friendly method for creating advanced graphene materials using bamboo powder. This innovative solution demonstrates a significant advancement in tackling environmental challenges, particularly carbon dioxide emissions,” Singh added.

The hackathon, held under two key themes — carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) and the development of cost-effective renewable energy sources, storage systems, and integration — witnessed participation from leading IITs, including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee.

IIT Guwahati was adjudged as runners-up in the competition.

The award was presented by Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, along with secretary, ministry of petroleum and natural gas, Pankaj Jain, on Friday.