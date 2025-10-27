IIM Sambalpur’s Marmagya 10.0 explores business strategies for a multipolar world

The Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur hosted the 10th edition of its flagship business conclave, Marmagya 10.0, on Saturday.

The theme this year was “Navigating Businesses in a Multipolar World: Ideas for Viksit Bharat 2047.” The conclave saw senior representatives from leading organisations including Google, EY, Indian Oil, Adani Ventures, Aditya Birla Group (UltraTech Cement), HCL Tech, ZOHO, Cushman & Wakefield, among others.

Director, IIM Sambalpur, Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, said: “Vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 can be achieved through three models. First, increasing women’s participation in the workforce, essential for economic growth, as highlighted by Claudia Goldin (Nobel Laureate in Economics 2023). Second, an inclusive model of governance institutions, highlighted by Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James A. Robinson (Nobel Laureates in Economics 2024). Third, innovation and technology to create fresh ideas and creative transformation, vital for a sustainable economy, by Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt (Nobel Laureates in Economics 2025).”

Global head of operations, Google, Abhishek Naidu, said: “AI can empower education in underprivileged communities. IIM Sambalpur deserves praise for being the first IIM to integrate Data Science and AI into its curriculum.”

COO, Indian Oil Adani Ventures, Atul Kharate, said: “India is set to become the third-largest crude oil processor, supplying petrochemical products globally. Growth in heavy industries and MSMEs is shaping a sustainable, strong economy.”

Director, EY, Vardhaman Agarwal, said: “Marmagya is more than a business conclave, it is a leadership laboratory anchored in innovation, integrity and inclusiveness. IIM Sambalpur is shaping not just managers, but nation builders.”