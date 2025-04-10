MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IIM Ahmedabad becomes first public-funded B-school in India to open campus in Dubai

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote on X that the signing of the MoU marks a significant milestone towards the globalisation of world-class Indian education institutions as envisioned in the NationalEducation Policy

Basant Kumar Mohanty Published 10.04.25, 04:21 AM
IIM Ahmedabad

IIM Ahmedabad File picture

IIM Ahmedabad has become the first among public-funded B-schools in India to have a footprint abroad.

The B-school is set to start a campus in Dubai, offering a one-year MBA programme.

On Wednesday, the institute posted on X: “Excited to share that we are expanding our global footprint with the IIMA Dubai Branch Campus at the Dubai International Academic City! The MoU was signed between IIMA Director Prof @BhaskerBharat and HE Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General, Dubai’s Dept. of Economy & Tourism.”

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote on X that the signing of the MoU marks a significant milestone towards the globalisation of world-class Indian education institutions as envisioned in the NationalEducation Policy.

On its website, the B-school gave details on the proposed curriculum in Dubai. “IIM Ahmedabad’s one-year MBA in Dubai is an immersive, full-time programme designed for experienced professionals ready to accelerate their leadership journey. Leveraging IIM Ahmedabad’s legacy of academic excellence and thought leadership, this programme brings cutting-edge management education to Dubai, one of the world’s most dynamic business hubs.”

The course offers unparalleled access to international markets, world-class faculty and a diverse, high-achieving peer group, it added.

The curriculum blends core general management principles with specialised learning in high-impact areas such as strategy, digital transformation, financeand leadership.

The campus at Dubai International Academic City (DIAC), the region’s premier higher education hub, provides access to high-tech libraries, modern classrooms and collaborative workspaces. DIAC ensures a smooth and hassle-free student journey with streamlined visa procedures and a supportive, multicultural environment,it added.

IIT Delhi in 2023 opened a campus in Abu Dhabi and IIT Madras inZanzibar, Tanzania.

