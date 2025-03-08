IFS officer 'jumps to death' in Delhi’s Chankayapuri enclave, suffered from depression

A 2011-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer died on Friday morning after allegedly jumping off the fourth floor of a building at a government residential complex in Delhi’s Chankayapuri.

Police said the initial probe had revealed that the deceased Jitendra Rawat, who was in his 40s, was undergoing treatment for depression.

“He jumped off the fourth floor and was declared dead at the hospital. No suicide note has been found. The initial investigation has revealed that he was suffering from depression,” said a Delhi police officer, ruling out foul play.

The IFS officer lived with his mother in a government-allotted home inside a colony for ministry of external affairs personnel in Chanakyapuri, the diplomatic enclave of Delhi. The neighbourhood has many embassies and government offices of high-ranking officials.

“His wife and children live in Dehradun,” the police officer said.

The police said Rawat was posted as director at the Overseas Employments and Protectorate General of Emigrants (OE & PGE) in the external affairs ministry.

He joined his last position six months ago. Before this, he was director, counter-terrorism. Rawat had also served as the counsellor, political and press information and culture, in Brussels for 11 months, the police said.

“An officer of the MEA passed away in the morning of March 07, 2025, in New Delhi. The ministry is providing all possible assistance to the family, and is in touch with the Delhi police,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.