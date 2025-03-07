MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 07 March 2025

IED planted by Naxalites explodes at Chhattisgarh mining site; labourer killed, one injured

On February 5 this year, a labourer was injured in a similar blast at Aamdai Ghati mine, while two were killed in an explosion in November 2023

PTI Published 07.03.25, 01:15 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

A labourer was killed and another sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off at an iron ore mine in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, police said.

The blast occurred around 10.45 am in the Aamdai Ghati iron ore mine under the Chhote Dongar police station limits, around 350 km from the capital, Raipur, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that two labourers inadvertently came in contact with the IED, triggering the explosion in an open place where workers rest regularly.

The official said the injured labourers, Dilip Kumar Baghel and Harendra Nag, were taken to a hospital in Chhote Dongar and later referred to the district hospital.

He said Baghel succumbed to injuries during treatment, while the condition of the other injured labourer is stated to be out of danger.

A search operation is underway in the area, he said.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited (JNIL) has been allotted the iron ore mine in Aamdai Ghati, and Naxalites have been opposing the project for a long time.

On February 5 this year, a labourer was injured in a similar blast at Aamdai Ghati mine, while two were killed in an explosion in November 2023.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Chhattisgarh Naxalites IEDs Death
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk readies ‘starship’ on Trump mission to bring back ‘wild hair’ Williams

‘There's no games with her hair,’ US President says about Indian-origin astronaut among two to be brought back by SpaceX’s billionaire owner who wants to deorbit International Space Station in two years
Representational image.
Quote left Quote right

China-India relations made positive strides over the past year after successful Modi-Xi meeting

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT