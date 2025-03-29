IED explosion injures Bastar Fighters jawan during security operation in Narayanpur

A Bastar Fighters jawan was injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists went offin Chhattisgarh's Narayan- pur district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 10am near Bedmakoti village under Kohkameta police station limits when a joint team of security forces was out on an area domination operation, a senior official said.

Personnel belonging to the Indo Tibetan Border Police, and District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both state police units, were involved in the operation launched from Kutul security camp towards a newly established camp in Bedmakoti. When the patrolling team was cordoning off the area, a Bastar Fighters jawan inadvertently stepped on the pressure IED, which exploded and left him injured.

The injured jawan was shifted to the Narayanpur district hospital. He would be referred to a higher centre for medical care if required.

Explosive recovered Security forces have recovered and defused an IED, weighing 45kg, planted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur dis trict on Friday, police said. The explosive device was powerful enough to blow up a mini truck and could leave a 15-foot-deep crater, they said. The IED, planted beneath the Cherpal-Palnar road, was detected in the morning by a team from the 222nd battalion of the CRPF when it was returning after an area domination operation in the Gangaloor police station area, an official said.