IAF to induct advanced indigenous glide bomb SAAW across fighter fleet

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has proposed the acquisition of an upgraded satellite-guided variant of the indigenous Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW) to strengthen its long-range precision strike capability.

The advanced system, designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is likely to be integrated across the IAF's frontline fighter jets, including the Su-30MKI, ANI reported, quoting defence sources.

The proposal is expected to be taken up for consideration by the defence ministry, as the armed forces push for increased indigenous capabilities amid evolving regional security dynamics.

The satellite-guided version of the SAAW, an air-launched glide bomb, has a strike range of up to 100 kilometres and is capable of engaging enemy ground infrastructure such as airfield runways, bunkers, radar stations and taxi tracks with high precision and from a distance, reducing the exposure to hostile air defences.

Weighing around 120 kg, the SAAW is a stand-off weapon developed by the DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in Hyderabad.

SAAW belongs to a class of precision-guided munitions similar to those used during the Balakot air strikes, and has been tested in recent years.

It is one of DRDO’s flagship indigenous weapons programmes and is now being positioned for wider deployment under the emergency procurement provisions to ensure faster operational readiness.

The push to induct the advanced SAAW comes alongside efforts to acquire other missile systems and stand-off weapons aimed at enhancing deterrence and offensive capabilities.