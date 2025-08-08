MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IAF Lance Naik dies by suicide at Amla station in Madhya Pradesh's Betul

Saroj Kumar Das, shot himself, with the bullet passing through his chin, Superintendent of Police Nischal Jharia said

PTI Published 08.08.25, 07:20 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

An IAF Lance Naik allegedly committed suicide at the force's Amla station in Betul in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.

Late Thursday night, Lance Naik Saroj Kumar Das, posted at IAF Amla station, some 30 kilometres from the district headquarters, shot himself, with the bullet passing through his chin, Superintendent of Police Nischal Jharia said.

"He lived alone here in Amla while his family was in his native Odisha. Post mortem was carried out during the day after his wife arrived from there. The body has been handed over to his kin," the SP said.

Also Read

A probe is underway to ascertain the reason why he took this extreme step, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) SK Singh and ASP Kamla Joshi said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

