IAF conducts day-and-night landings on Ganga Expressway in landmark military drill

The 3.5-km stretch of Ganga Expressway becomes India's first expressway capable of round-the-clock fighter jet operations, boosting IAF's emergency readiness

PTI Published 02.05.25, 02:59 PM
screengrab

screengrab X/PTI

The IAF on Friday commenced its much-anticipated "land and go" drill on the 3.5-km stretch of the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in the country's defence preparedness.

What sets this expressway stretch apart is its unique capability to facilitate both day and night landings of fighter jets, making it the first such airstrip in the country. Until now, similar emergency landing drills have been carried out on the Lucknow-Agra and Purvanchal expressways, but those were limited to daytime operations.

Students from various schools and locals were among those who flocked to watch the awe-inspiring flight demonstrations on the expressway.

The trial involves a range of IAF aircraft, including Rafale, SU-30 MKI, Mirage-2000, MiG-29, Jaguar, C-130J Super Hercules, AN-32, and the MI-17 V5 helicopter.

The exercises will test low fly-pasts, landings, and take-offs during both daylight and night-time conditions.

State government officials believe the success of the drill will also demonstrate the expressway's potential to act as an alternate runway during emergencies, enhancing the IAF's operational flexibility.

The expressway has been equipped with over 250 CCTV cameras to ensure foolproof security and surveillance. Top defence and state officials were also present to oversee the proceedings.

Once complete, the Ganga Expressway will become Uttar Pradesh's fourth expressway to host an emergency airstrip, but the first to allow night landings, paving the way for round-the-clock operational preparedness.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

