Hrithik Roshan’s Dhurandhar comments ignite backlash amid escalating film debate

Few recent films have polarised audiences or ignited online tempests quite like Dhurandhar.

The Aditya Dhar-directed thriller — a sweeping saga of Pakistani gangsters and Indian spies unfolding between Lyari and Delhi — has delivered blockbuster numbers since its December 5 release, raking in ₹188.6 crore (net) in its first week. But its box-office triumph has been matched, if not eclipsed, by the storm surrounding it.

A large part of that controversy has stemmed from the fact that Dhar uses the politics of the present to tinge the facts of the past, in what has been called out by certain sections as filmmaking that is subtly propagandist in nature. His debut film, Uri, too, was accused of the same.

Even as the film — that boasts actors like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and a scene-stealing Akshaye Khanna — has embedded itself firmly in social media, spawning memes and reels (an inevitable barometer of success in today’s times), it has also given rise to an army of users on the Internet who are mercilessly trolling anyone who is even mildly critical of the film.

The latest target has been Hrithik Roshan. On Wednesday night, the Bollywood superstar put out a post that praised Dhurandhar, but was also a rare celebrity voice that called out its problematic politics. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik wrote: “I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. Dhurandhar is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It’s cinema.”

He followed it up with: “I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can’t ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing.”

His words resonated widely, with many appreciating his willingness to separate artistic merit from ideological differences, especially in a time and space where supporters of Dhurandhar, self-styled or not, have aimed to browbeat any kind of criticism. The brunt of it has been largely borne by a number of film

critics, whose views on the film have brought on trolling to the extent that they have either been arm-twisted into pulling down their reviews online or have had to tone down the criticism.

Hrithik seems to have met the same fate. On Thursday morning, the actor put out another post on Dhurandhar, this time on X, and one which was far more effusive in its praise, without any mention of the negatives that he had underlined the night earlier.

Hrithik’s post on X read: “Still can’t get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms you are an incredible maker man. @RanveerOfficial the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent. #akshayekhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @bolbedibol what you did was phenomenal.. what an ACT, brilliant !! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can’t wait for part 2 !!!”

While there was no reason given for the volte-face, loud whispers have hinted at the fact that the actor may have been compelled to issue a follow-up “review” under pressure from certain quarters.

On social media, troll armies have come down heavily on Hrithik, as expected, but have also been targeting his girlfriend Saba Azad, an independent artiste, who, early on Thursday, expressed her support for the critics who were being targeted. The makers of the film, however, have not condemned the trolling, nor made any attempt to rein it in.

Apart from Hrithik, no other celebrity — from Bollywood or otherwise — has

been critical of Dhurandhar, with most — that includes actors Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher — heaping praise on the film.

Even as a section took aim at Hrithik, there were those who also supported him and his (earlier) stand. “Hrithik Roshan didn’t say anything bad. We are not making films for BJP or Congress or for any party. He simply pointed out the politics. In the film you can see which govt was in power during each attack but painting one as saints and the other as villains is POLITICS. He called that out,” wrote a user on X.

Another summed it up with: “Hrithik Roshan carefully calls out Dhurandhar’s politics, and alludes to the responsibility filmmakers carry. Big deal in today’s times.”