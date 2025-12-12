Umar Khalid gets two-week bail for sister’s wedding under strict court-imposed conditions

A Delhi court on Thursday granted a two-week bail to rights activist Umar Khalid for attending his sister’s wedding, but asked him not to use social media during this period.

Khalid has been in jail for more than five years under terror charges in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots.

Khaild had been out on interim bail twice. He got interim relief for a week from December 28, 2024, to January 3, 2025, to attend his cousin’s wedding. In 2022, he was out on bail for a week to attend his elder sister’s wedding.

This time, additional sessions judge Sameer Bajpai allowed Khalid bail from December 16 to December 29.

“Considering the fact that the marriage is of the real sister of the applicant, the application is allowed, and the applicant is granted interim bail from 16.12.2025 to 29.12.2025 on furnishing of personal bond of ₹20,000 with two sureties of the like amount,” the court said.

The court also imposed conditions on Khalid, asking him not to contact any witness or person in connection with the case, to provide his mobile number to the investigating officer and keep the phone switched on until his return to jail.

“During the interim bail period, the applicant shall not use social media. During the interim bail period, the applicant shall only meet his family members, relatives and friends. Further, he shall remain at his home or at the places where the ceremonies of marriage, as mentioned by him, will take place,” the court said.

He was directed to surrender before the prison authorities on December 29.

Khalid is awaiting trial in the Delhi riots case and his regular bail petition is pending in the Supreme Court. Six accused in the larger conspiracy are out on bail.

While seeking interim bail for 15 days, Khalid’s lawyer and senior advocate Trideep Pais told the court that his client has been granted interim bail twice but he did not misuse the liberty.

“There is no chance that the applicant will tamper with evidence or influence

any witness,” the defence lawyer argued.

Khalid’s younger sister is scheduled to get married in Delhi on December 27 and

the rituals will begin on December 17.

Khalid’s lawyer told the court that his father is 71 years old and his mother is 62. During the bail term, Khalid will spend some time with his parents and sisters.

The Delhi police had opposed Khalid’s bail plea, saying he does not deserve

any relief considering his actions.

The police raised objections to the 15-day bail, saying that the actual marriage events would be held between December 25 and December 27. But the court was not convinced by the police’s submission and decided to give interim relief to Khalid, in jail since his arrest on September 13, 2020.