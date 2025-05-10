How we reported the India-Pakistan ceasefire even before Trump announced it

As the hope of peace emerges, allow us to brag a little.

India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire, US President Donald Trump announced Saturday.

Half an hour before that, The Telegraph Online had analysed in its lead story that India and Pakistan had held out hope of an end to the ongoing conflict.

The hope emerged, The Telegraph Online reported, after US secretary of state Marco Rubio spoke to both Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir — leaving no doubt in anyone's mind who calls the shots in that country – and external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

The article was headlined: “Between the lines, have India, Pakistan just opened a window to an end to ongoing conflict?”

The first paragraph of the article read: “India and Pakistan both seemed to signal readiness to de-escalate after a night of heightened attacks on India's western border, even though each put the onus of such de-escalation on the other.”

At that moment in time, it was unthinkable. It was against what most signs said on the ground. India and Pakistan seemed to be going at each other with increased ferocity with drones, missiles, fighter jets.

In TV studios, most were going jaw-jaw as usual.

But the signs of peace – and of international pressure – were there. The US statement, followed by one of stern concern from China. Then the statements from the Pakistani ministers.

And that one line in the media briefing, enunciated by Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. The Associated Press and Bloomberg both harping on India and Pakistan signalling de-escalation.

We at The Telegraph Online are just thankful we read them right.