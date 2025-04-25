MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Homes of 2 terrorists 'involved in Pahalgam attack' destroyed in blast

Adil Hussain Thoker and Asif Sheikh are linked to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead

Our Web Desk Published 25.04.25, 10:07 AM

TTO

The homes of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants—Adil Hussain Thoker and Asif Sheikh—were destroyed in an explosion on Thursday night in Jammu and Kashmir, according to reports.

The two men are accused of involvement in the deadly Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives earlier this week.

Thee blast was caused by explosives planted inside the houses, reported PTI.

Thoker, a resident of the Anantnag district, is considered a primary suspect in the assault, while Sheikh, whose home is in Tral, is believed to have played a role in orchestrating the attack.

Earlier on Thursday, Anantnag Police released sketches of Thoker along with two other suspects believed to be involved. Authorities stated that the remaining two suspects are Pakistani nationals and have offered a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information leading to their capture.

