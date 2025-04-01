HIV no ground for job bias: Delhi High Court directs review of denied promotions in armed forces

Delhi High Court has ruled that HIV patients cannot be denied promotion or appointment by the central armed forces and that the authorities concerned are under a legal obligation to provide them “reasonable accommodation” in employment.

Two petitioners — constables in the BSF and the CRPF — were denied promotion while the third petitioner, a constable on probation with the BSF, was denied appointment in 2023.

The petitioners contended that they were refused promotion and appointment solely on the ground of their HIV-positive status, which was in violation of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (Prevention and Control) Act (HIV Act).

Granting relief, a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur said the HIV Act protected HIV-positive persons against discrimination in matters of employment unless the employer was able to “certify” the administrative or financial hardship for not providing such a person a reasonable accommodation.

The bench held that the petitioners were “wrongly denied” promotion and the same could not be refused to them only because they were not in the “SHAPE-1” medical category on account of being HIV positive.

The court said such a denial would defeat the protection granted to them under the HIV Act and directed the authorities concerned to review the issue of their promotion.

Similarly, it ruled that termination of service of the third petitioner on probation only on the ground of him being HIV positive would also result in discrimination and directed that a fresh determination be made regarding his retention or removal

from service.

“We have, hereinabove, considered various categorisations of the medical categories relating to HIV-positive personnel. We have also noticed that in spite of being HIV positive, such personnel can be deemed ‘fit’ for the performance of duties, in some cases at all places, while in some cases there may be restrictions for the place of their posting or the nature of the work/duties that they can perform,” the court said in the judgment dated March 28.

“It is only the personnel who are placed in the P5 medical category, who are deemed permanently ‘unfit’ for any type of service and can be invalidated out from the service. We have also held that the respondents are under a legal obligation to provide reasonable accommodation to persons suffering from HIV,” it further said.

The court said the 2008 office memorandum that mandates that personnel are required to be in the SHAPE-I medical category for promotion had to be “read down” for HIV-positive personnel and there was an obligation cast on the authorities to show that such persons, on being granted promotion, would not be able to be accommodated in any other work.

It clarified that in case the petitioners, who were “wrongly denied” promotion, were found “fit” in reassessment, they would be entitled to notional seniority and other

consequential benefits from the date they were denied promotion, except for the

differential in salary for the two posts.