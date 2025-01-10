MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Hindi not national language, it is official language: Ex-cricketer Ashwin

Ashwin made these comments while attending the convocation of a private college on Thursday, where he asked the students in what language they would like him to address them

PTI Published 10.01.25, 02:32 PM
Ravichandran Ashwin. PTI picture.

Former cricketer R Ashwin has said Hindi was not the country's national language but only an official language.

He made these comments while attending the convocation of a private college near here on Thursday, where he asked the students in what language they would like him to address them.

While a few preferred English and there was overwhelming support when he gave the option of addressing them in Tamil, there seemed to be no takers for Hindi.

"Hindi --no response. I thought I will say it (Hindi) is not our national language, but an official language," the former India all-rounder said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

