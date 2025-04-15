Heatwaves to hailstorms: IMD forecast warns of volatile weather week across India

In India, the northern plains are heating up while the hills and coastal regions brace for thunderstorms, making the week ahead a test of resilience.

After a brief spell of rain and cool winds, Delhi is once again stepping into a period of intense heat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a gradual spike in temperatures, with the mercury expected to touch 42°C by April 17. Minimum night-time temperatures will hover between 22°C and 24°C, offering little relief.

Heatwave conditions are expected to set in from Wednesday in isolated pockets of the capital, with health advisories already issued. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors during peak hours and take precautions against heat stress, especially the elderly, children, and outdoor workers.

Rajasthan and Gujarat are also reeling under what the IMD terms “heatwave to severe heatwave” conditions, especially in the Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Shekhawati regions.

Temperatures are forecast to soar to 45–46°C, placing it among the hottest zones in the country this week. Relief may come on April 17 and 18, when a weak western disturbance might trigger light to moderate storms in eastern Rajasthan.

Himachal Pradesh is preparing for a bout of intense rainfall, hail, and gusty winds, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert for districts like Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla.

Rainfall will begin midweek before intensifying on Friday and Saturday. With winds expected to gust at 40–50 km/h, authorities are monitoring the weather condition in vulnerable hill slopes.

In eastern India, West Bengal is poised for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds till April 18. The districts of Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, East and West Bardhaman, and Nadia are likely to experience higher wind intensity due to moisture-laden winds sweeping in from the Bay of Bengal.

States like Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, and Karnataka are forecast to receive scattered rainfall and thunderstorms over the next five days. Kerala and south interior Karnataka may see brief showers as well, following a day of active weather across Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of the south.