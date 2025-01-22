Hearing in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi adjourned again due to continuing strike of lawyers

The hearing in the defamation case against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was adjourned again due to the continuing strike of lawyers.

Plaintiff Vijay Mishra's counsel Santosh Kumar Pandey said the special MP-MLA judge Shubham Verma set January 30 as the next date of hearing to complete the cross-examination in the case.

Mishra, a local BJP politician, filed a defamation complaint against Gandhi in 2018 in the court alleging that during the Karnataka elections, the Congress leader made an offensive remark about BJP leader Amit Shah which hurt his sentiments.

The case was pending for five years, and when Gandhi failed to appear, the court issued a warrant in December, 2023, summoning him.

While Gandhi surrendered in court in February, 2024, his statement was recorded on July 26, 2024.

The special magistrate granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

During his appearance in court, Gandhi claimed innocence and said a political conspiracy was being plotted against him.

The court subsequently directed the plaintiff to present evidence.

Though a hearing was scheduled on December 16, 2024, it was deferred due to the judge's absence. On January 2, 2025, when the cross-examination was not completed, the court set the next date for January 10, 2025. However, the hearing was rescheduled for January 22, 2025 due to the lawyers' strike.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.