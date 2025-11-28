HC freezes new teacher transfers under Odisha policy, seeks state reply on legality

The Orissa High Court on Thursday issued an interim stay on the Odisha government’s policy empowering MLAs and MPs to recommend the transfer of teachers, observing that no political intervention should influence postings and transfers in the education sector.

As per the state government’s policy, legislators and parliamentarians were authorised to recommend the transfer of up to 15 teachers each. The petitioners, however, challenged the legality and intent of the move. The Mohan Charan Majhi government had introduced the policy on May 13 this year, arguing that it would address lawmakers’ longstanding grievances about being denied a role in the development of their constituencies, particularly in education.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioners contended that empowering elected representatives to influence teachers’ transfers would erode fairness and transparency in the system, enabling political considerations to override administrative judgment and institutional requirements.

Issuing the interim stay, the high court sought a detailed response from the state government and ruled that until such a reply is submitted, no further transfers shall be carried out under the contested policy.

However, keeping in mind that the academic year is already halfway through and that any disruption could adversely affect students, the court made an important exception. It directed that teachers who have already taken charge following their transfer orders should be allowed to continue in their current postings until the end of the ongoing academic session.

Once the session concludes, the court said, they must return to their original places of posting pending the final outcome of the case.

The matter will next be heard after the state files its response.