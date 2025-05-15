Haridwar stalker rapes 30-year-old widow after throwing chilli powder in her eyes

A stalker allegedy raped a 30-year-old widow in Haridwar after throwing chilli powder in her eyes and assaulted her with an iron rod and lascerated her with a knife when she resisted.

The incident took place on May 11 but came to light on Wednesday when the victim was brought to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manohar Singh Bhandari, the in-charge of SIDCUL police station in Haridwar, said: “We have registered a case on the basis of the complaint of the woman’s brother (on Tuesday) and are trying to arrest the accused Rajat Kumar, who works in a local factory. We have got some information about him and can say that he will soon be behind bars.”

The brother of the victim said: “We are originally from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. My sister has been staying with me in Haridwar for the past two years after her husband passed away following illness. She works at a private firm here. Recently, she told me that Rajat, a resident of Sahdevpur Pathari in Haridwar, had been following her to her office every day. We went to the police station but no action was taken against him. We met Rajat and requested him to leave us alone. He promised not to stalk my sister.”

“However, my sister told me that Rajat stopped her on her way to the market to buy groceries on May 11 and told her that he would not follow her any longer if she met his family members once. She agreed and went to his home, but there was nobody there. He overpowered her and put chilli powder in her eyes. Then he raped her and assaulted her with an iron rod. The doctors said she was also slashed with a knife,” the brother told the reporters.

The accused works in another factory in the town.