Hamas, Hezbollah leaders' posters in Kerala religious procession, BJP sees red

Posters featuring Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, and Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah, displayed during a mosque procession at the Uroos festival in Thrithala, Palakkad, Kerala, triggered a political controversy Monday, with the BJP accusing the ruling Left government of openly supporting extremist elements.

Tulla Veerender Goud, official spokesperson of Telangana BJP, alleged that the state has become a breeding ground for “terror sympathisers.”

“Shocking but not surprising! Kerala has become such a breeding ground for terror sympathisers that posters of Hamas terrorists Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, and Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah are openly displayed on the streets! Will the so-called secular brigade remain silent now, or will they speak up against the so-called Kerala Model that glorifies the terrorists openly?” he said.

Israel had assassinated Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, and Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah last year.

Israel had assassinated Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, and Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah last year.

Charu Pragya, national media panelist of BJP, blamed the governance under chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “Under Pinarayi Vijayan ji’s rule, Kerala sees open glorification of Hamas terrorists! Posters of Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar & Hassan Nasrallah were brazenly displayed during a Uroos procession in Thrithala. CPIM’s silence enables such chaos and it shows their support for such terrorist organisations!” she said.

BJP leader Anoop Antony Joseph accused the Left government for allowing a rally in support of Hamas.

“Just a week ago, Hamas participated in an anti-India event in PoK, giving anti-India speeches. Meanwhile, in Kerala, radical Islamists are openly rallying in support of Hamas. In Palakkad district, during a mosque Uroos festival, Islamists are openly glorifying Hamas terrorists. And all of this is happening under the watch of the Communist government,” he said.

Zubin Ashara, Gujarat BJP’s media co-head, said: “Under Kerala government rule, Kerala has become a hub for extremist glorification! Posters of Hamas kingpins like Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar & Hassan Nasrallah were brazenly paraded in Thrithala. CPIM’s silence is complicity! Shielding terror sympathizers exposes their true face!” he said.

India’s official stand on Hamas

The Indian government has not designated Hamas as a terrorist organisation. India’s policy has long supported Palestine while maintaining strong ties with Israel.

In August 2024, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reaffirmed India’s position: “India has strongly condemned the terror attacks on Israel on 7 October 2023 and also the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. India has called for ceasefire and sustained humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. We have also called for the release of remaining hostages. We remain concerned at the deteriorating security situation and have called for restraint and de-escalation and emphasised a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.”

“Prime Minister and external affairs minister have spoken to several leaders, including the President, Prime Minister and foreign minister of Israel and the President, Prime Minister and foreign minister of Palestine. We have also reiterated our position in multilateral fora such as the UN, G20, BRICS and Voice of Global South Summit.

India’s policy towards Palestine has been long standing and we have always supported a negotiated two-state solution, towards the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine within secure and recognized borders, living side by side in peace with Israel. Our voting on UN resolutions on the issue has been in line with our stated policy,” the statement said.